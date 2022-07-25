Watch: Daredevil teens dangle off Auckland skyscraper in 'extremely stupid' stunt. Video / Supplied

An Auckland local has captured alarming footage of the moment three daredevils risked their lives by fooling around on the ledge of a high-rise building in the Auckland CBD.

On Friday afternoon, footage showed three people running, walking, leaning and sitting on the edge of the building in the CBD more than 80m up in the air above concrete.

At least one of the trio appeared to have their phone out filming their dangerous antics.

A local who took the footage told the Herald they were up on the rooftop for a good 20 to 30 minutes, taking images of their highly dangerous antics.

"They were on the very edges of the building, on the light fittings that could be pretty slippery. It was extremely risky," he said.

"I was quite worried for them initially, especially since they were posing for photos. But it was extremely stupid.

"It was clear they were taking photos for whoever they were trying to brag to."

This is the moment a daredevil stood on a rail just centimetres from the edge of an 83m high building in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied

A person in a black jumper can be seen looking down as their legs hang off the edge, while a person in a white hoodie ran and stood on the very edge of the building, just centimetres away from falling.

A third is then seen running towards the edge before looking over below their feet.

The witness said they weren't just putting their own lives in danger, but also that of those below them on the street as well.

He explained he contacted police about the incident and attempted to get hold of the building's security team to warn them of what was unfolding.

The man said this isn't the first time he's seen these kinds of antics performed on Auckland's high rises.

The trio were seen running, walking, sitting and dangling their legs over the ledge. Photo / Supplied

Just three weeks ago he saw another group of people on a high-rise building in the dark late at night.

"I've seen other photography on social media that have shown others up on Auckland high rises that could be accessible to others.

"I've been seeing this trend for years now. People will start to care when someone falls.

"Imagine the endless articles about security failures and how great so-and-so was before they fell."

Police and the company that leases the building have been contacted for comment.

It is not known how the trio got to the top of the building.

In a statement to the Herald last year, a police spokesperson said the stunts are dangerous and they strongly discourage anyone attempting such activities.

"Police would obviously discourage anyone partaking in such an activity for the safety risks and danger involved and we would investigate if we had any complaints from building owners [and could look at trespassing individuals].

"We ask anyone who has concerns for someone's safety to contact 111 immediately."

Video shows one of the young people stepping on the narrow letters of the Quay West signage. Photo / TikTok

HIGH RISE ANTICS CONCERNING

In November daredevils were caught on camera climbing skyscrapers and videoing themselves climbing and sitting on the edge of buildings.

In August, videos show a group on the roof of the 117m-tall Quay West building, home to a hotel and apartments.

They can be seen walking along a narrow ledge, dangling their feet over the edge and, in a heart-stopping moment, stepping on the building's signage.

Last year Auckland mayor Phil Goff said it was concerning the young people in the footage were putting themselves at risk and added they needed to consider the potential consequences of what they were doing.

"There have been deaths documented due to people doing stunts like this on social media and the last thing we want is a similar tragedy happening in Auckland.

"My message to anybody engaging in this sort of risky behaviour is to think of the terrible toll it would take on you, your family and friends if something goes wrong."

Friday's video is the latest in a series of stunts that have hit the headlines.

Last year a TikTok account emerged that briefly shared videos of Auckland teens putting their lives at risk.

The men hung from the scaffolding of the Pacifica building. Photo / Instagram / codyf_24_

In the videos, the teens were seen teetering on the edge of buildings and steel bars from construction sites, dangling their legs off and looking hundreds of metres down to the concrete.

The teens warn in the TikTok videos that their stunts are the actions of "professionals".

When met with criticism online and questioned about the major risks, the person running the TikTok account responded, writing: "Not that high of a risk. Reward is thrill."

In 2020, two men filmed themselves risking their lives by scaling the Pacifica building in downtown Auckland, which is the second tallest in Auckland at 178m.