National leader Christopher Luxon will speak to media after the Herald’s Poll of Polls shows NZ First’s rise means there is now only a 13 per cent chance of National and Act forming a clear coalition.

According to the poll, National is sitting at 35.8 per cent and Act at 10.6 per cent. Labour has 26.8 per cent, the Greens are on 12.3 per cent and Te Pāti Māori is at 2.8 per cent. NZ First is now on 5.7 per cent – its vote could fall between 4.9 and 6.4 per cent.

That means National and Act would need NZ First to form a government if it gets over the 5 per cent mark.

Christopher Luxon takes a selfie with Jayde Butturini, 12, at the riverside market in Whanganui on Saturday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon is campaigning in Whanganui and started his day at the riverside market in. Surrounded by a bunch of sign-holding National supporters, Luxon said there was one week to go and he was ready to work hard all the way to the finish line.

But his walk was not plain sailing. The first market stall he came to was a Green Party stall, which he walked past as Green supporters called out: “Party vote Green, you can keep your $20 tax cut.”

A man then approached Luxon and criticised his tenure at as head of Air NZ for cutting back on regional flights. He said Luxon didn’t deserve to lead the country, and Luxon replied that he should calm down and not be so angry.

The latest Herald poll of polls shows Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Greens would also need leader Winston Peters and his NZ First party to form a government, but Peters and Hipkins have ruled out working with each other - although the public aren’t so sure of that.

In the latest Taxpayers’ Union - Curia poll, 1000 voters were asked whether they believed Peters when he said he would not work with Labour again.

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said no, 27 per cent said yes and 17 per cent were unsure.





Luxon said in September he would pick up a call from Peters if he had to, and in recent weeks National’s campaign strategy has pivoted to urging voters to deliver a clear government by voting National.

This plea may have fallen on deaf ears, however, as National’s predicted vote in the poll of polls dropped a bit since September – from 36.1 to 35.8 per cent.

National employed former PM Sir John Key to promote that message during the week. It was expected more former National identities would do the same in the coming days.