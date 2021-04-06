Website of the Year

Watch: Car stuck in orchard crates in Hastings freed

Shannon Johnstone reporting

Hawkes Bay Today

The car lodged five to 10 metres high in orchard crates after an aerial crash in Hastings has been freed by a crane.

The crash occurred on Kenilworth Rd, Mayfair, at about 12.30am on Sunday.

The car fled police down Kenilworth Rd before hitting a patch of gravel at the base of the railway lines and becoming "airborne", according to police. Police said they were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.

A police investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

A man in his 20s who was seriously injured in the car has been discharged from hospital.

The car has become something of a local attraction in recent days, with hundreds driving down the dead-end street to catch a glimpse of the odd sight.

The car became lodged in the crates at about 12.30am on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor
The car being removed on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor
