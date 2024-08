FENZ confirmed they were called to a burning vehicle outside Takapuna Grammar School at 1.58pm. Video / Supplied

Auckland firefighters have rushed to a burning Mercedes outside Takapuna Grammar School.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were called at 1.58pm.

The Mercedes was parked on Lake Rd, outside the school.

A fire appliance was sent and firefighters found the car “well-involved” in flames.