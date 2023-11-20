Watch: Car engulfed in flames on Waikato Expressway

All occupants were out of the way when it went up in flames. Video / Supplied

Commuters on the Waikato Expressway got a fright this evening when they saw a car engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

Fire and Emergency say firefighters were called to the fire near the Tahuna off-ramp at 6.15pm.

When they arrived the fire was “well-involved” and all the car’s occupants had escaped the vehicle unharmed.

It is not known how the fire began and it took firefighters close to an hour to extinguish the blaze.

