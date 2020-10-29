Watch: Burst water main 'like a geyser' shooting rocks in the air in West Auckland

Residents in parts of a West Auckland suburb will have their water supply shut down after a water main burst in the area.

Watercare and Auckland City Council staff are at Huia Rd, in Titirangi, after members of the public reported the burst late this morning.

One resident, Jim Mac, told the Herald it looked like a volcano had erupted when he went past it about 11am.

"It must've just erupted. It looked like a geyser and was firing about 2m high," he said.

The local resident carefully walked up to the burst pipe as bits of rock and asphalt shot up into the air in front of him.

He put his hand over the area and described the pressure as "very strong".

Mac said several vehicles continued to drive past or moved their vehicle towards the other side of the road as they did so.

He alerted authorities of the situation - and was told Police and Watercare staff would be told.

Watercare first told of 'a leak'

A Watercare spokeswoman confirmed the issue was first reported to them at 10.40am. But crew were not onsite until later.

"At the time (of the first report), it was described as a leak.

A burst water main on Huia Road in Titirangi, West Auckland. Photo / Jim Mac

A water main pipe has burst in Titirangi, West Auckland, late this morning. Photo / Jim Mac

"Another member of the public phoned us at 11.30am, describing it as a pipe burst."

The spokeswoman said a crew was now at the site working to fix the break - but would likely require staff to shut down the water supply to nearby properties.

"As with all our emergency shutdowns, we will try to let people affected know."

Members of the public have shared several photos and footage of the area online.

Many of those who had passed the area dubbed it "huge" or "massive".

Others wondered how much water had been wasted as a result - especially given the current water restrictions in Auckland.

The Watercare spokeswoman said, however, that the pipe was a small one.

"The burst appears to be a lot larger than it is because the pipe is relatively small and the water pressure in this area is high - meaning it can shoot the water into the air."