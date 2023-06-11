Pilot Bay. Photo / Alan Gibson

Tauranga City Council says a wastewater overflow in Mount Maunganui may have impacted Pilot Bay.

A blocked sewer connection in the vicinity of 314 Maunganui Rd resulted in a wastewater overflow, the council said in a statement this morning.

“This could have potentially impacted the Pilot Bay area.

“Council contractors have cleared the blockage. As a precaution warning signs have been placed at prominent locations along Pilot Bay,” the council said.

“Water quality sampling is being undertaken.”

More to come.