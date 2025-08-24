Advertisement
Warrior NZ construction boss John Gemmell hauled before the Employment Relations Authority again

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Builder and construction company director John Gemmell has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay a former apprentice whom he unjustifiably constructively dismissed. Photo /John Gemmell

A construction boss with a history of transgressions as an employer and thousands of dollars owed to previous aggrieved workers is in hot water again.

John Gemmell, the sole director of Warrior NZ Limited, has been hauled before the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) following claims by former apprentice Nilesh Prasad

