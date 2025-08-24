Builder and construction company director John Gemmell has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay a former apprentice whom he unjustifiably constructively dismissed. Photo /John Gemmell
A construction boss with a history of transgressions as an employer and thousands of dollars owed to previous aggrieved workers is in hot water again.
John Gemmell, the sole director of Warrior NZ Limited, has been hauled before the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) following claims by former apprentice Nilesh Prasadthat he was forced to resign.
Gemmell has previously been before the ERA for the way he sacked two other apprentices and collectively owes them $43,000, which he refuses to pay.
In October 2021, a month after he resigned, Prasad raised a personal grievance with the company.
Three years later, in September 2024, he turned to the ERA to commence action relating to the personal grievance, claiming he had been constructively dismissed.
Gemmell disputed Prasad’s claims, emphasising that Prasad had resigned.
“I’m not a bully. I don’t believe I shortchanged him. I gave him a job when no one else would,” Gemmell told NZME.
But the authority found that Warrior NZ had breached its employment obligations and its duty of good faith to Prasad.
“Its actions were not the actions of a fair and reasonable employer and its conduct was repudiatory of the employment agreement. I find Mr Prasad was unjustifiably constructively dismissed,” the ERA ruled.
“I gave them the jobs on goodwill, and they haven’t shown me goodwill,” he told NZME.
“I treated them like family, they were paid and they enjoyed it.”
He believed the ERA was a pathway to “easy money”.
“I damn well looked after those guys, I treated them fairly, they don’t care.
“I maintain they shouldn’t be paid.”
According to ERA’s website, if a party failed to comply with a determination, or it was believed there is a strong likelihood they won’t comply, the other party can ask the authority for a compliance order, or a Certificate of Determination, which they can then file in the District Court for enforcement.
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the Hauraki-Coromandel Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of the Cook Islands News.