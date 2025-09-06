Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Huntly man Warren Lee built deadly pipe bomb to scare off ‘undesirable’ neighbours

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Warren Lee pictured outside the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek, Herald composite

Warren Lee pictured outside the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek, Herald composite

After having his belongings stolen, and the windows of his car and Kāinga Ora home smashed, Warren John Frederick Lee had had enough.

The 76-year-old former quarry worker decided to make a pipe bomb, with enough ammonia to damage everything in a 1km radius of his Huntly home.

The bomb

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save