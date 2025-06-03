A comment on the video – posted to social media site TikTok – says the clip was captured about two to three weeks ago.
The Auckland Sky Tower can be seen just behind the young man scaling the crane.
Bosher said Icon found Shundi Customs had good security in place at the site, including security fencing, security alarms, CCTV systems and fulltime security, which includes a night guard undertaking roaming inspections throughout the night.
“Unfortunately, crane climbing has occurred previously on other sites in Auckland and it’s hard for even the most robust security measures to stop something stupid and potentially self-harming happening.”
On April 16, the Herald reported how Icon would replace China Construction to finish the 56-level tower.
“While we remain in the early phase, we continue to make progress,” said an Icon spokesman based in Australia.
“We are moving quickly to establish our team for the project.”