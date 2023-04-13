Rain may have dampened spirits over recent days across the country, but bluer skies are on their way as MetService forecasts a spike in humidity.

A high-pressure weather ridge is forming over the southeast of the country, allowing tropical air to reach the country’s shores according to MetService.

Meteorologist Clare O’Connor expects temperatures to rise again in both the North and South Islands heading into the weekend and early next week.

The metro cities tell the same story over the weekend, with poor spells of weather turning fine again as O’Connor sees an easing of showers and wind.

“Auckland’s rain is generally easing, more blue skies tomorrow than today and it’ll continue to dry out over the weekend,” she told the Herald.

“Same for Wellington, low cloud and light showers clearing out this afternoon and will be a fine day tomorrow.”

Wellington residents have experienced “wild weather” over the past week which transitions into a settled following five days.

“Christchurch has some cloud around, northwesterly winds so a few clouds but it’ll be dry.”

Over the rest of the country, the weekend brings a few showers over East Cape and downpours in the Coromandel.

Northland might also have a little rain over the weekend.

Auckland’s should see more blue skies tomorrow with the weather drying out over the weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

“But as it moves through the day, it’ll be drying out all over the place,” said O’Connor.

“Stronger winds around the Far North and Fielding as it whips around with free space around there.”

The big news for the upcoming second week of term holidays is a bump in temperature and humidity for both the country’s islands.

“It’ll be a little warmer, a little more sticky,” said O’Connor.

The warmer temperatures kick off from Monday, daytime highs in the North Island will be a usual average of 20C to 21C.

There's set to be a bump in temperature and humidity for both the country’s islands. Photo / Alan Gibson

But overnight temperatures for those living in the north will be warm, according to O’Connor, with night-time mercuries hitting up to 16C.

It’s the South Island that sees a real bump in temperature.

Average highs in central Otago and Southland at this time of year usually range around the 15C mark, but locals in these areas will again see temperatures increase.

All the South Island can expect daytime highs of up to 22C, a 7C increase from the average.

With the tropical air on its way, further downpours across the country could also be expected - but the theme of the story is the same, the skies are set to co-operate with holidaymakers enjoying time away.



