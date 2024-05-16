16 May, 2024 03:36 AM 2 mins to read

Quaide Clements appeared in New Plymouth District Court.





A man who was on the run from police, sparking a plea for the public to help locate him, has been arrested.

Today, Quaide Darryl Clements, 33, appeared in New Plymouth District Court facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD for supply and breach of his release conditions.

According to court documents, the alleged offending occurred between April 15 and May 13.

Defence lawyer Susan Hurley said an application for bail would not be advanced and Clements consented to be remanded into custody.

He did not enter any pleas to the charges and needed time to assign a lawyer, she said.

Judge Gregory Hikaka remanded Clements into custody and ordered him to return to court on May 30.

Clements is also facing earlier charges of burglary, failing to stop for police, driving in a dangerous manner and breach of release conditions and community work.

On Monday, police issued a public appeal for sightings of Clements.

The statement said there was a warrant for his arrest and he was believed to be in the New Plymouth district.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.