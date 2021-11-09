Wanted man picked up drink-driving on 'last ride' with girlfriend

Moko Pohatu looked up at the red and blue flashing lights and knew his time at large was at an end. Photo / Glenn Taylor, File

Pulled over for traveling at 155km/h through Central Otago, swigging pre-mixed bourbon, Moko Ihaaka Pohatu said it was his ''last ride'' with his partner.

The 26-year-old knew when he saw the red and blue flashing lights it was the end of the road.

Pohatu was supposed to be 250km away, serving a curfew in Oamaru for assaulting and resisting police, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

On September 19, eight days earlier, the defendant had cut off his community detention bracelet and hit the road.

Counsel Karlena Lawrence said her client had had a confrontation with a gang and been worried about the safety of his pregnant partner.

Pohatu, though, was hardly keeping a low profile.

Police officers doing speed checks in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd clocked him at 155km/h and pulled him over.

He later claimed he was on the way back to Dunedin.

Pohatu left the car, drinking from the bottle of alcohol.

An evidential test gave a breath alcohol reading of 463mcg — nearly twice the legal limit.

Police described him as "co-operative" throughout the procedure and said he expressed remorse.

"In explanation, the defendant stated he was just taking his last ride with his partner before handing himself in to police," court documents said.

That proved accurate.

He was remanded in custody and spent six weeks behind bars awaiting yesterday's sentencing.

"You made a significant error of judgment to come off the anklet and go bush rather than deal with matters the appropriate way," Judge David Robinson told the defendant.

"This was a disaster waiting to happen.

"Fortunately for you, you managed to stay on the road."

The defendant was convicted of dangerous driving, drink-driving and breaching the community detention sentence.

Pohatu had been nearly halfway through the six-month term when he went on the run, the court heard.

A report said the man was an associate of the Nomads gang but Lawrence said that was not the case.

"His sole focus is his partner," she said.

Pohatu was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision and 80 hours' community work.

He was banned from driving for nine months.