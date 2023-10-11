Craig Cawley (left, with his new guitar) with luthier Mike Collins and Wanganui Multiple Sclerosis Society's Sharon Mesic. Photo / Mike Tweed

Craig Cawley (left, with his new guitar) with luthier Mike Collins and Wanganui Multiple Sclerosis Society's Sharon Mesic. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Wanganui Multiple Sclerosis Society is $1200 better off thanks to luthier Mike Collins and the GatShacks’ Craig Cawley.

Collins built the one-off Fender Telecaster-shaped guitar for Cawley to sell, with all the proceeds going straight to the non-profit organisation.

Cawley, who has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for the past 13 years, said Collins approached him a couple of years ago with the idea.

When it came to fruition, Collins walked into the shop brandishing two guitars - one to sell and one for Cawley himself - all free of charge.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cawley said.

“I’m a guitar freak. It’s my passion and it’s why I’m here, so this was a dream come true. I actually just burst into tears.

“It’s something that will stay in my family and go to my grandkids.”

Society treasurer Sandra Rickey said the organisation relied on grants and fundraising to “continue to do what we do”.

She said she was blown away by Collins’ kindness.

“We provide a community adviser - Sharon Mesic - who goes out and supports people suffering from MS, along with their families and carers.

“She does an incredible job, and it’s so important.”

The organisation receives around 20 per cent of its operating costs from the Ministry Of Health, with the remaining 80 per cent coming from other sources.

Collins’ guitar was snapped up almost immediately.

He said he had now made 54.

The second guitar sold almost immediately, providing $1200 to the Wanganui Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“I was at tech school, and for my final year in woodwork, I didn’t want to make a chair or a table - I wanted to make a guitar.

“I went to Emmett’s [music store], got some plans, went back to woodwork and made one.

“It was an abomination, but it looked like a guitar. I still have it, actually.”

So began a decades-long obsession.

“I’ve travelled overseas and visited guitar makers to see how they do it,” Collins said.

“You just want to keep improving. It’s an art. Some people collect stamps, and I make guitars.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, progressive neurological condition that causes irreparable damage to the central nervous system.

It can impact cognition, vision, speech, swallowing, movement, nerve sensations, the bladder and the bowel.

Mesic said she had 50 people on her books in Whanganui, but no two were the same.

“With MS, it can take a small thing like an infection to put you in a hospital or a care home.

“One of the side effects is extreme fatigue. You have to listen to it and rest.”

Cawley said he still loved coming to work every day, despite being tired from time to time.

“It [MS] isn’t a death sentence at all. It’s a life sentence. I can still be here most days and I can still play guitar.

“What’s the point of just being at home, sitting on the couch?”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.