Club athletes get into gear at the start of Sunday's Brine to Wine run. Photo / Paula Conder

Club athletes get into gear at the start of Sunday's Brine to Wine run. Photo / Paula Conder

Wanganui Harrier Club’s opening day was held on Saturday, April 6, with social events at the clubrooms at Victoria Park and an opportunity for members to register for the season, with runners and walkers catered for.

This was followed by the “Brine to Wine” run the next day on Sunday, April 7 - 12km from Gilberd St to Taupo Quay.

Brine to Wine female run winner, Bex Sharratt. Photo / Mandy Jones

No in its 99th year, the Wanganui Harrier Club (WHC) was established in 1925 and has had a long and proud history in the River City. William Wallace Bramwell was one of those early pioneers and his name lives in perpetuity in the form of the Bramwell Teams Trophy, which is one of the important dates on the club calendar.

Brine to Wine male run winner, Hayden Zervos. Photo / M Kennedy

“Like all clubs, it has been through highs and lows in terms of membership and achievements but after 99 years it still remains in good heart with the membership of around 100,” said club president Paula Conder.

Brine to Wine runners on their merry way. Photo / Mandy Jones

“The club has had numerous homes over its history, but more recently has been based at the old Wanganui Tennis Club site at Victoria Park in Parsons St. We aim to ‘Have Fun – Get Fit – Go Faster’ by running or walking.

Brine to Wine runners on their opening-day outing. Photo / Mandy Jones

“At WHC all walkers and runners are catered for, we have activities and events to suit all abilities. Age is no barrier, whether you are 4 or 84 and can walk or run, you will enjoy the social and competitive atmosphere. New members are always welcome.

Brine to Wine runners enjoy a waterside stretch of the route. Photo / Mandy Jones

“The Brine to Wine was a stunning day. Whanganui put on its best face, and the feedback from competitors was that they thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful riverside course,” she said.

Results