Wānaka residents say the Wānaka Medical medical fees are exorbitantly high. Photo / File

“They gave me three options - I could see him and pay the fee, I could go to the A&E in Queenstown, but for my situation, they’d probably fly me out anyway, or I could call an ambulance,” he said.

“I waited a couple of hours, but the pain got worse. So, I called the ambulance, explained the situation, and was flown to Dunedin.

“It’s even worse for families who can’t afford those fees. They might hesitate to call the doctor in the future because of the cost, and that’s where the real problem lies.”

The man had worked with the ambulance service in Wānaka, and had never encountered such high fees for after-hours care.

Another resident, whose Australian in-laws were visiting, shared a similar experience when they sought medical advice for a possible deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at 8pm on Saturday night.

She said they were told a 15-minute consultation would cost $500, though they would likely need to be at the centre for over an hour, which could cost upwards of $1000.

“We ended up deciding not to go in and waited it out. Thankfully, it wasn’t life-threatening.

“It really makes you think, people in potentially life-threatening situations are having to ask themselves, ‘Can we afford this?’”

Wānaka Medical’s general manager Michael James said the centre operates an after-hours service shared with Aspiring Medical, with calls initially triaged by Ka Ora Telecare.

James did not address the sums claimed by the weekend clients in the centre’s initial response to the Herald.

“Our after-hours consult rate is based on how much time the clinician spends with the patient, whether on the phone or in person. For enrolled patients, it’s $280 per 30 minutes for those over 21 years old, and $220 per 30 minutes for 14 to 20-year-olds,” he said.

Children under 14 are seen free of charge.

James said the clinic aims to be upfront about pricing.

“We ask all our clinicians to explain the cost before the patient is seen, but we acknowledge that occasionally this might not be as transparent as it could be.”

Despite no recent changes to the fee structure, residents say the costs are prohibitively high.

“People in life-threatening situations are being forced to decide if they can afford to see a doctor,” one patient said.

James encouraged patients with concerns about fees to reach out.

“There is a dispute or complaints process at both practices, and we encourage patients to contact us if they have any queries or complaints.”

But the former ambulance officer said he felt the fees represented a broken healthcare system.

“Running healthcare is like running a business. There’s only so much money coming in, but the costs keep rising,” they said.

“The government talks about tax cuts, but those cuts create funding shortfalls elsewhere.

“Rural areas like ours always get the short end of the stick because we’re so far from medical help. We end up paying higher costs, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora living well director Martin Hefford said work was being completed as part of Health New Zealand’s national urgent care work programme to drive more nationally consistent fees, subsidies, and co-payments.

The goal was to “ensure equitable access while maintaining high-quality care”.

“We are also exploring mechanisms to provide clearer and more consistent information on fees and co-payments,” he said.

He said Health NZ recognised the need for clear and predictable pricing in healthcare, and that while private medical centres set their own fees, Health NZ’s goal was to support a system where pricing was transparent.

“We are aware that after-hours fees vary across regions due to differences in operating costs, funding arrangements, and service availability.”

He said Health NZ’s Primary Health Organisation (PHO) Services Agreement regulates in-hours fees, but does not directly regulate after-hours fees set by private providers.

Experts have warned New Zealand’s system is overstretched, plagued by staff shortages, long wait times, and financial strain, with an ageing population further driving costs.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.