The great and the good of Taradale football gathered to pay tribute to longtime first team manager David Greene on Saturday.

David Greene didn’t really want a tribute match.

He hasn’t been involved with the Taradale Association Football Club first team for 37 years for pats on the back or to be made a fuss of.

Greene just loved football, the Taradale club and the players and coaches who’ve become part of his life since he joined the team as a water boy in 1985.

The 54-year-old has been kit man, assistant manager and finally manager over that 775-game span and was bestowed with a Lifetime Contribution to Sport award by Sport Hawke’s Bay in 2021.

But that unstinting voluntary service ceased in 2023, which is why the great and the good of Taradale football took the field in Greene’s honour on Saturday.

Greene was born with a rare form of skin cancer, for which he has lesions removed monthly. He survived two bouts of leukaemia as a boy and a brain tumour in 2021. But a secondary tumour appeared a few months ago and, this time, Greene doesn’t appear he’ll make it.

A proud and private man, Greene has rarely brought attention to his personal circumstances over the years. His focus has always been the health of his beloved Taradale first team.

“He’s a walking miracle and I think that’s why everybody loves him so much,” former Taradale first team coach Jamie Hall said.

“Just because of the amount of stuff he’s done so we can enjoy what we do, all while he’s had other things going on in his life.

“He wasn’t expected to live past 2-years-old and his oncologist and GP went to his 21st because he’s an absolute marvel.”

So, whether Greene liked it or not, Hall and others organised the most fitting celebration they could think of.

More than 50 players, of various vintages, arrived from around the country to be managed by Greene one last time. Others, now too old to play, flew in just to stand on the touchline alongside him.

Members of various Hawke’s Bay clubs asked if they could attend too, such is the widespread affection and respect for “Greenie” in the local football community.

Greene picked the two teams that took part on Saturday, but was otherwise a bit embarrassed by all the attention and frustrated that the tumour has now limited his ability to communicate.

“He wasn’t keen on doing anything, but we told him we were doing it regardless,” said Hall.

“He’s just been an unbelievable servant of this club.”

