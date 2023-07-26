The ban preventing Te Huia from travelling on the Auckland metro rail network has been lifted. Photo / Supplied

A ban preventing Te Huia, the passenger rail service from Hamilton to Auckland, from travelling any further north than Papakura has been lifted months before initially anticipated.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said KiwiRail had implemented several risk mitigation controls including an Electronic Train Protection system for the trains travel through the Auckland metro rail network and extra training for the service’s drivers to better support them to navigate the city’s networks.

Waka Kotahi director of land transport Neil Cook said the controls being implemented by KiwiRail have provided Waka Kotahi with the assurance needed for the notice to be lifted.

“We understand that the regulatory action taken earlier this month has caused disruption for people using this service. We don’t take decisions like this lightly, and prompt action was needed to ensure the ongoing safety of everyone using the Auckland Metro rail network.

“We are pleased that KiwiRail is taking the urgent action required to prevent further incidents, and have provided us with satisfactory evidence of the measures being taken to ensure that the safety risks have been adequately mitigated,” said Cook.

Waka Kotahi issued a prohibition notice to KiwiRail on July 11 after two incidents of drivers failing to obey red signals.

At the time Waka Kotahi had ordered KiwiRail to install a European Train Control System (ETS), described by Cook as a “gold standard’ if it wished to operate in Auckland.

However, KiwiRail executive general manager of operations Paul Ashton said the system would take well over a year to install and they hoped other options would be considered.







