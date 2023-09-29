It looks like being a summer of road works as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency ramps up maintenance across Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A summer of roadworks is on the cards for Northland as the transport agency tries to make up for time lost to the relentless wet weather.

Northland’s tourism industry is encouraging holidaymakers to head north despite the expected delays that road trips may encounter.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced that 156 lane kilometres are being renewed across the regional state highway network up until May next year. However, motorists and road workers will catch a break between December 22 and January 8.

Road works are planned for each district – 40 lane kilometres of work will be carried out in Kaipara, 84 in the Far North, and 20 in Whangārei – and are a mixture of maintenance and postponed projects.

Prioritised projects include the State Highway 10 Kāeo Bridge upgrade, SH1 Mangamuka Gorge slip repairs, which are part of the wider Far North state highway resilience programme and region-wide Cyclone Gabrielle recovery works that involve “lifeline routes” such as Dome Valley and the Brynderwyns, as well as SH12, SH14 and SH15.

Additionally, Northland’s three district councils are gearing up for major road repairs and resurfacing.

Northland Transport Alliance general manager Calvin Thomas said it would be a busy time on the roads throughout the summer as authorities “play catch-up”.

“Northland’s three district councils are planning for delivery of a combined $200 million of investment in repairs, maintenance and improvements to our local roading and transport networks over the next 12 months,” he said.

The works include repairs to about 20 unsealed roads across the Kaipara District, repairs to seal on Springfield Rd, Waiotira Rd and Pīpīwai Rd in Whangārei and improvements in the Far North on Churtons Rd Bridge, Quarry Rd Bridge, Wekaweka Rd Culvert, Hihi Rd Bridge and Matai Rd Bridge.

Thomas said an average of 8500 potholes were being identified each month. He asked residents to phone their local council and report any urgent potholes or roading damage.

According to Waka Kotahi, summer is the best time for major works, such as resurfacing and rehabilitation of highways, because the warm temperatures and dry air help new seal stick to the road surfaces.

The downside is that summer is also an essential time for tourism.

Business Paihia Executive Committee chairperson Charles Parker welcomed the repairs to the region’s battered roads as there was a real need to get them back to a more serviceable level.

However, he hoped the work could be completed as early as possible so visitors could enjoy their summer without excessive delays.

The role roads play in tourism is no secret. According to a Northland Inc economic snapshot released last month, road closures due to adverse weather resulted in a 7 per cent drop in the value of tourism electronic card transactions between February and April this year.

Domestic electronic card transactions roughly double in December and January. International monthly tourism electronic card spending in Northland quadruples in the summer months. In 2022, tourism contributed approximately $466 million to its GDP.

Restaurateur Lloyd Rooney said Northland was an “amazing place” to holiday so potentially experiencing “momentary” delays due to roadworks was worthwhile.

“Once you’re here, enjoy the beaches, because that’s what we do best.”

Tania Burt, head of destination and communications at Northland Inc, said resilient roads were crucial to providing “safe passage” to communities and visitors.

Northland’s coastline and beaches, coupled with its sub-tropical climate, made it a standout summer destination.

“As the regional tourism organisation, along with industry, we are always working to spread visitation to improve the effects of seasonality and lift regional dispersal.

“It has been fantastic to have the Ara Tūhono Puhoi – Warkworth motorway open, making Northland closer than ever before to Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.”

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Waka Kotahi’s regional manager of maintenance and operations, said it had been a rough year for Northland roads as extreme weather events delayed projects.

She asked for patience from drivers. “It’s crucial that motorists slow down when passing through worksites and follow our temporary speed restrictions, to ensure the safety of both drivers and road workers.”

Motorists can use the journey planner tool to better prepare for their trip.

Waka Kotahi advised that the exact cost of the summer renewal programme would not be known until completion.

Ten ideas for a detour pit stop

While the exact location of the roadworks is unknown, here’s a list of places to check out just in case you find yourself wanting a break from delays.

Get a dose of Northland’s maritime history but checking out the Mangawhai Museum, which celebrates life around the harbour, from building ships to building sandcastles. (SH1)

Stretch your legs on the stunning Waipū Coastal Walkway. This easy jaunt offers magnificent coastal views and endless options to plonk down for a picnic. (SH1)

Stop in at the Kauri Museum in Matakohe to learn the remarkable story of one of New Zealand’s greatest trees. (SH12)

Fill your belly at the iconic Mangōnui Fish Shop, then enjoy a stroll around the colourful and historic fishing village’s heritage trail. (SH10)

The Packard Motor Museum packs a punch when it comes to a look back in time at the evolution of automobiles, machinery and more. (SH15)

Relax any tense muscles at Ngawha Springs, where you can bathe in mineral-rich hot waters lauded for their healing powers. (SH12)

Got a surfboard? As you make your way through the Mangamuka detour, stop at Shipwreck Bay/Te Kōhanga in Ahipara, known for its top-quality breaks. (SH10 detour)

Check out Far North gem Awanui, currently vying for most beautiful tiny town. The public toilets there are one of three finalists for the country’s best. (SH1)

Keep your togs handy for a refreshing dip at Kaipara favourite Baylys Beach, where the sand stretches for miles and wildlife visit the waters. (SH12)

Take a historical walk by visiting notable pā Te Ruapekapeka, north of Whangārei. (SH1)

