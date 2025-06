Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash in the Waitomo District.

A truck driver has moderate injuries after his vehicle rolled in the Waitomo District.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to State Highway 3 at Te Marapa just before 11am.

Two fire crews were sent from Te Kūiti and Piopio along with a heavy rescue crew from Hamilton City.

“A crew arrived and found that the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and St John was assessing the patient,” a spokesperson said.