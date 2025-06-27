A Waitara woman was sleeping next to her 5-year-old granddaughter when a tornado tore through the Taranaki settlement just after midnight.
The twister ripped part of the roof off her home, destroying a glasshouse, flattening trees, scattering wooden beams across paddocks and tossing a neighbour’s trampoline into the air.
“I woke to that horrific noise, and the peeling back of sheets of iron,” Shirlene Paterson said.
“It was boom and then a bang. It was really quick, and then there was no wind and it was dry for a bit.”
Paterson’s 100-year-old home was among 11 damaged when the tornado ripped through Waitara early this morning, with roofs lifted, fences flattened and solar panels damaged at properties in Tuiti, Bayly, Aratapu and Mace streets, Fire and Emergency said.
A neighbour across a paddock had also suffered damage, and had needed to seek shelter for herself and her children elsewhere, Paterson said.
Another neighbour a few houses down Tuiti St looked like they’d lost part of their roof, with a tarpaulin now covering the gaping hole.
Her husband, who was sleeping in another room, was also woken by the tornado but their granddaughter slept through, Paterson said.
The child was returned to her parents immediately after the tornado, Paterson’s knock at the door answered with confusion as that part of Waitara was unaffected.
As she drove her granddaughter home, Paterson saw “flashing lights” everywhere and had huge praise for those who came to the aid of others in need last night – many volunteers among those who stepped up.
“The people that come out in the night and the rain, and do the job, they’re awesome.”
That sense of community extended to neighbours, with one contacting her at 3am, she said.
“[They said] ‘Are you guys alright? We can hear hammering’.”
Their chickens, sheep and cows were all okay, but her cat hadn’t emerged this morning, Paterson said.