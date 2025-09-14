Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waitara River tragedy: Call for speed limit signs after Tira Wilson dies in jetski accident

By &
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tira Wilson was enjoying a day out on the Waitara River on the day she was killed.

Tira Wilson was enjoying a day out on the Waitara River on the day she was killed.

A woman who had beaten breast cancer died after falling off a sea biscuit being towed by a jet ski driven at twice the speed limit for an area near a bridge.

A coroner is now calling for more promotion of the “5-knot rule”, which aims to limit the speed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save