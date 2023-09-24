Luxon has finally confirmed his party will work with NZF, Labour pledges another 6000 public homes by 2027 and states of emergency were lifted in Queenstown and Southland as clean-up continues. Video / NZ Herald

A family has been forced to flee their Taranaki home after a welding torch caused a fire in a shed on the property, which then spread to their house.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three fire trucks were currently at the fire on the residential property.

A fourth truck was on its way.

“The fire is not escalating anymore and a fire investigator is on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire,” said the spokesperson.

“Everyone has been accounted for and there is one person with minor smoke inhalation injuries.”

Following the family’s evacuation, the shaken homeowner told a Herald reporter at the scene that he was doing welding, went inside and fell asleep, and woke up to the house burning.



