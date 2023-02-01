Ed Sheeran has announced his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first one since 2018. Video / Frontier Touring

It’s a huge week for entertainment in the capital with multiple international artists performing.

More than 48,000 people will pack into Sky Stadium this evening to watch Ed Sheeran perform the Wellington leg of his + - = ÷ x Tour (‘The Mathematics Tour’).

Wellington NZ general manager Warrick Dent told Mike Hosking 35 per cent of the people coming to the show are from outside of the capital.

“So they’re staying in places, they’re eating, they’re drinking – it’s a real boost for the economy to start off the year.”

Even Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is still hoping to get to the concert tonight.

He told Gold FM’s Andrew Dickens he had bought the tickets before he was appointed the new role and was keen to make it. He has a day full of engagements in Auckland before returning to the capital.

In addition to the crowds for Sheeran, it is a double cruise ship day with the Grand Princess and the Majestic Princess at Centre Port transporting a combined 6000 tourists into the city for the day.

Wellington City Council is thrilled by the influx of tourists, and has made the most of it by putting up several free shows along the waterfront in the “Road to Ed”.

Between 4-6pm, local musicians Zoe Moon, Earth Tongue, MAZDEF (dj), and The Poneke Steamers will perform at intervals along the popular waterfront route to Sky Stadium so that punters and tourists can enjoy the best of what the Wellington music scene has to offer.

Sky Stadium has advised people to arrive at least two hours early to the show to allow enough time to get in and get seated.

There will be additional train carriages in place to take people to and from the concert and several roads surrounding the Stadium will be closed – so it will pay to be prepared.

Bunny Street will be closed at Featherston Street end, an there will be no right turn in to Bunny Street from Stout Street, or left turn from Featherston Street.

There will also be a left lane closure from Mulgrave St to Whitmore St, and Thorndon Quay, Mulgrave St and Featherston St will all have closures.

It’s the beginning of a bumper year of shows in Wellington – Ed Sheeran has already played three shows in the Opera House last week, and international DJ icon Fatboy Slim will play tomorrow at Anderson Park.

It’s also a big year for comedy – British comedians Jimmy Carr and Sarrah Millican have already performed to large audiences at the Michael Fowler Centre and the Opera House and tomorrow stand up comedian, writer and podcaster Tom Segura is set to perform at the Opera House.