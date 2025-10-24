The Waitangi Tribunal found the Government breached Te Tiriti by deprioritising te reo Māori in public services.

Waitangi Tribunal has announced its findings in the Taku Reo Kura, Taku Reo Kahurangi case around the Coalition Government’s axing of te reo Māori in public services.

It found the Government had breached several principles of Te Tiriti by:

Deprioritising or removing te reo Māori from the names of public service departments and Crown entities.

Prioritising English in public service communications.

Limiting access to te reo Māori allowances within the public sector.

The urgent report to the tribunal noted some matters came from the Coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First, with another being connected to comments made to the media by the Public Service Minister.

It noted that the Crown is not to contribute to the decline of te reo Māori but instead take actions to address the vulnerable state it is in under both Te Tiriti and the Crown’s own legislative commitments in Te Ture mō te Reo Māori 2016.