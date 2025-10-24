Waitangi Tribunal has announced its findings in the Taku Reo Kura, Taku Reo Kahurangi case around the Coalition Government’s axing of te reo Māori in public services.
It found the Government had breached several principles of Te Tiriti by:
- Deprioritising or removing te reo Māori from the names of public service departments and Crown entities.
- Prioritising English in public service communications.
- Limiting access to te reo Māori allowances within the public sector.
The urgent report to the tribunal noted some matters came from