Waitangi Day crashes: Five fatalities mar public holiday

Five people died in four separate crashes across the North Island during today’s public holiday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Five people have died in four separate crashes across the North Island during today’s public holiday.

One person died following a serious crash involving two cars at Clareville, Carterton, about 4.10pm on State Highway 2.

The person died en route to the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Three others were injured as a result of the crash, one seriously and two others moderately.

SH2 was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated, but has since reopened.

A second fatal crash, claiming the lives of two people, happened on SH4 at Raetihi about midday.

Two people died at the scene and two others were injured.

Less than an hour earlier and just kilometres down the road, another person was killed in a crash.

It was reported to police at 11.20am, and occurred near Manunui, south of Taumarunui.

SH50 claimed the fifth life after a single motorcycle crash in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 2.15pm. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Motorists were told to avoid the area and expect delays.

Meanwhile, gang members were reportedly involved in a crash that resulted in a small vegetation fire in South Canterbury.

The crash happened before 1pm today and a source has confirmed at least one motorbike and van were involved.

“Gang members were involved,” he said.

“One person was injured, heaps of police on scene.”

Members of the notorious Tribesmen MC bikie gang descended on Christchurch for a patching ceremony over the weekend, putting the city’s police on high alert.















