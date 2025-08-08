Critics described the earlier design as “uncannily similar” to the logo of sustainable wool company Woolchemy, which is trademarked in New Zealand.

The council defended the work, saying the resemblance was coincidental and that the logo would be redesigned before adoption.

The new logo, which was developed at no extra cost, is a stylised lowercase “a”, which some Facebook users joked looked like a “boy racer burnout circle” or even “a rates increase.”

The WDC, however, are once again standing by the design saying it represents a thoughtful evolution shaped by community input.

“All I see are the letters AI. Where’s our W... or the river... or something relatable to Waitaki?” wrote one Facebook user.

The evolution of Waitaki District Council's brand and logo from 1989 through to 2025. Image / Supplied

In response to the Herald, a WDC spokesperson said the new logo is rooted in local meaning.

“The new logo is a cleaner, more simplified evolution of the previous logo. It is deliberately ambiguous and reflects many aspects of our district without being too literal.”

According to the council, the new logo incorporates several layers of symbolism, including architectural heritage, limestone fossils the district is famous for, and its lines reflecting furrows in the earth from farming as a reference to agricultural heritage.

They said the logo built on the broader Waitaki district logo, which “symbolises the tributaries of our rivers, flowing to the ocean.”

The region's architectural history is intended to be referenced by the logo. Photo / Kurt Hay

The new logo was developed entirely in-house.

“All design and branding work was completed in-house by Council’s Communications and Engagement team, meaning there were no external design or consultant costs,” the Council said.

“The new brand will be rolled out over time as signage and materials come up for renewal using existing budgets.”

For the past 35 years, Waitaki’s logo has centred on a literal Ionic column, reflecting Ōamaru’s Victorian heritage.

That focus, the council says, needed to expand.

The previous logo was approved in March this year. Image / Supplied

“We see it as a natural evolution... The previous logo, while much loved, was a literal illustration of a Greek Ionic column and centred on Ōamaru’s Victorian architecture, which tied it to one time and place.”

“As the district continues to grow and change, it’s important that Council’s brand can be used by all of the Waitaki district – its landscapes, communities, and future direction.”

The council acknowledged there was no standalone consultation on the logo itself, but said the branding direction was shaped by years of feedback.

“The Communications and Engagement Strategy and design direction was informed by community feedback gathered through: Annual Residents Surveys and consultations, Community Conversations, [and] the Waitaki Story and logo project – which included extensive engagement with key stakeholders and iwi.”

That feedback, they say, “highlighted a desire for more consistent, inclusive and modern communications from Council – and a brand identity that could be used by the entire district, not just one town or heritage style.”

Only a few design iterations were needed, they add, since the logo is both “an extension of the Waitaki district logo and an evolution of the previous logo.”

Some Facebook users are unconvinced.

“I don’t even live in the district and I have no idea what that logo represents,” one person wrote.

“Certainly doesn’t project Waitaki.”

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.