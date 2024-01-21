Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waitākere and North Shore hospital maternity units ‘operated above acceptable occupancy levels’; construction on new facility to start soon

Nicholas Jones
By
4 mins to read
North Shore and West Auckland hospital maternity services have been under pressure. Photo / 123rf.com

North Shore and West Auckland hospital maternity services have been under pressure. Photo / 123rf.com

Construction on a new birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital will begin in the coming months. A ministerial briefing, obtained by the Herald, reveals the severe pressure on existing services - and the risk to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand