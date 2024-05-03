Wairoa mayor Craig Little talks about the town’s big Lotto win amidst the ongoing Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up Video / Neil Reid

Faced with a whopping $600 million roading bill in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Wairoa leaders have called on the Government for “significant investment” for the region’s wellbeing.

And they say the region’s potential has been historically “undermined” by roading infrastructure.

Roads in and around Wairoa – including the SH2 route south to Napier – were badly damaged by the cyclone that hit in February last year.

Damage to SH2 is so bad that what was previously a 90-minute trip to Napier can now take up to three hours. The route has also endured closures from Gisborne south to Wairoa.

Fourteen months on, Wairoa District Council (WDC) has made a submission regarding the Government’s draft Policy on Land Transport 2024-34; in it, setting out the challenges the region faces amid its fragile roading network.

The council is responsible for the management, operation, maintenance, renewal and improvements of 869km of local roads.

“The roads are the arteries for our district, providing residents and other road users the access needed to support economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing,” the WDC wrote.

“State highways, especially SH2 to Napier and to Gisborne, are also critical to the well being of Wairoa.

“Closures as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle isolated our district completely in terms of land transport access, again highlighting the vulnerability of our district and the need for reliable and resilient roads.”

The Waikare River bridge scene between Napier and Wairoa, with the wrecked old bridge and the temporary replacement, a focus point for the urgency of the Waikare Realignment. Photo / Paul Taylor

In March, the Government released its draft Policy on Land Transport 2024-34 for consultation.

It outlined the Government’s plan for investing in land transport over the next 10 years by directing $7 billion per year in expenditure from the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF).

After the consultation is considered, the finalised policy will come into force by July.

In December, Transport Minister Simeon Brown told NZME that he had taken local concerns onboard after visiting the East Coast, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

“I have heard first-hand the concerns about rebuilding transport infrastructure in these regions and I have seen the work that needs to be done,” Brown said at the time.

“I have sought advice from my agencies on the rebuilding task ahead for the East Coast, and I have reiterated to local authorities this Government’s commitment to a safe, efficient and well-maintained transport network.”

The council wrote in its submission that given the estimated $600 million repair costs, and having a population of just 9000 people, having “sustainable and affordable levels of service to road users is a key priority and challenge” for the local body.

A truck trapped on SH2 south of Wairoa after Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023. Photo / NZDF

The WDC was “heavily reliant” on funding from the NLTF, via the New Zealand Transport Agency.

“Severe weather events over recent years, including Cyclone Gabrielle, have placed extraordinary pressures on the district’s road network – both local roads and state highways – and significant financial pressures on council to address the direct damage and the increased deterioration of these critical assets,” the council submission said.

“Our recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle has highlighted that the sustainability and wellbeing of our district is underpinned by our road network.

“We know that significant additional investment to improve its resilience is required to support not only access around our district for residents and stakeholders, but also for those responding to emergency events and reinstatement of other lifelines infrastructure.”

That included water, wastewater systems and power.

The WDC said it supported the Government’s “top priority” for transport investment to support economic growth and productivity.

“Wairoa’s economic potential has long been undermined by our vulnerable road network – both our local roads and state highways,” the council wrote in its submission.

“Acknowledging Wairoa’s social deprivation and affordability challenges, this cannot be resolved without significant central government investment to improve Wairoa’s road network.

“Council supports the Government’s overarching goal for transport being an effective, efficient, safe, secure, accessible, and resilient transport system that supports the growth of our country’s economy in order to deliver greater prosperity, security and opportunities for all New Zealanders.

“We seek additional investment that will enable WDC to give effect to this goal.”

Flooding in Wairoa after the river burst its banks due to heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Wairoa District Council's Emergency Controller

The WDC wrote that it wanted to seek “clarity and confidence” that the funding needed to ensure the long-term “resilience and reliability” of SH2 between Gisborne and Napier was forthcoming.

The current state of the major route was “negatively impacting Wairoa and the wider Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions”.

“This is especially critical to address the vulnerable sites at the Devil’s Elbow and Waikare Gorge, where numerous closures over recent years have negatively impacted our community.”

Council concerns over disturbing road network safety

The council wrote its roading network had “one of the poorest safety records across the country”.

“Historic under-investment in maintaining and enhancing the network condition combined with the drivers’ poor behaviour is resulting in a higher rate of crashes, loss of lives, loss of capital, and broader economic and mental impacts on people and businesses,” it wrote.

Improved road maintenance, targeted road safety improvements and effective road safety and education was required to improve this.

The Government is also re-introducing the Roads of National Significance programme. It will also feature some regional roads.

The WDC asked if that could include Nuhaka, Opoutama Rd and Māhia East Coast Rd.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown - pictured at a worksite on SH1 in the Brynderwyn Hills - has visited the Wairoa area and had a first-hand look at the region's roading infrastructure. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“These roads serve as the only route for those living, working and playing on the Mahia Peninsula, including NZ’s only rocket launch complex site (Rocket Lab).”

The council also asked the Government to provide financial support to progress walking and cycling improvements in the town.

Such work would reduce the number of those who needed to drive to work, school or recreational activities.

“Like many other small, rural councils, Wairoa does not have the ratepayer base to fund these projects without Government funding.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.