Hot on defence, goal attack Kui Pani (left) is a ball of energy. Photo / Ann Revington

Rotating through the dart ball, connect 4, nga whetu o Matariki jigsaws and skittles, Kui Pani was goalie for a bit of full-on hockey.

On her feet, batting away the ball, she said it was nice having fun with the mokopuna.

Bill Tamatea said it was a bit of excitement.

“They have been laughing all the way through. It’s too much.”

Another kaumātua, Karen Wairau. said the interaction was great, especially for Matariki.

Te Kura acting manager from the East Coast to Wairarapa, Ray Edwards said it was great to have this connection.

“We are lucky to have this opportunity to mix with the kaumātua.

Thumbs up for helping out at Kaumātua Day to Chanelle Brown (left) and Tearohanui Eaglesome. Photo / Ann Revington

“It is highly beneficial for our kids.”

The last of the activities incorporated poi actions with KE community support worker Vilma Hape with her ukulele, playing Hoki Hoki Tonu Mai and Angela Smith demonstrating the wrist strengthening moves, singing along.

Hape said they could do this at home and strengthen their arms.

After the poi and waiata, there were group photos in front of a Matariki backdrop with a big lunch to conclude the monthly gathering.