“We’re trying to get on with our lives and yeah struggling because we couldn’t see a way clear to get this done,” he said.
Kevin becomes emotional as he describes how the mayor Craig Little saw Kevin’s situation and gifted him $10,000 from the mayoral relief fund.
“So we’ve ordered the new kitchen and stuff for the bathroom, and hopefully in two to three months we’ll be back in here again,” he says with a relieved smile.
But he is also angry at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) – he says his property and those around it never flooded before and would have been fine last year if the council acted sooner and dug a channel through the river bar.
He said he was frustrated at the lack of support from HBRC.
“They could have come to our assistance after flooding us and ruining our lives because we’ve lost over a year of our lives. We were really happy over there,” said Kevin.
HBRC told RNZ an independent review made multiple recommendations, all of which have been or are being acted on. It also said assistance has been offered.
“The Council has given financial support. First it was $100,000 to the Wairoa Mayoral Fund to support flood relief, then $40,000 for rates support and $60,000 for under-floor insulation reinstatement for impacted houses,” the council said in a statement.
‘We’re still struggling’
Wairoa’s flood recovery is far from over, mayor Craig Little says.
“We’re still struggling. There’s nothing to celebrate, that’s for sure.