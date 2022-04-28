Wairarapa man arrested for arson and $500,000 gold bullion fraud

The Masterton District Court. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a Wairarapa man with arson offences, a $500,000 gold bullion fraud, and several burglaries.

It follows an investigation into a recent series of vehicle fires on private properties in Martinborough, Carterton and Masterton.

A 63-year-old man Carterton man was arrested in Masterton at 1am yesterday and is due to appear in court today.

Police said the man was seen leaving a residential address where staff then found and extinguished a vehicle fire.

"All of these arsons had the potential to spread to nearby homes."

The investigation has been running for some time and has required a "whole team approach", police said.

The man has been charged with offences including two arsons, an attempted arson, a $500,000 gold bullion fraud and several burglaries.

Detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said being able to prevent further victimisation and harm was the biggest priority for police, while aiming to bring the investigation to a successful conclusion.

Bysouth said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to these incidents and the victims of the offending have been spoken to.

"Their biggest concern was that at night time any noise was concerning to them.

"Knowing they can now be and feel safe in their homes is the biggest reward for the investigation team."