There was a strong turnout for the celebration. Photo / Paul Taylor

People passing through Waipukurau town centre on Saturday night were treated to a taste of the early 1900s.

Waipukurau Club - a long-standing community club located near the heart of the township - threw a big celebration to mark its 110-year anniversary.

Members and friends of the club dressed in clothes from the 1910s era and were greeted by classic cars and vintage music as they arrived for the event.

Terry Peacock, the longest-standing member of the club, cuts the cake. Photo / Paul Taylor

Club members dressed in vintage clothes in a nod to the club's long history. Photo / Paul Taylor

Vintage cars lined the street outside the club for the celebration. Photo / Paul Taylor

Club secretary-manager Kendell Jones said it was a fantastic night which continued into the early hours of Sunday.

“Everyone got involved in it. We had live music, a member from the Art Deco Band playing at the start as people walked in, and our longest-serving member Terry Peacock, who has been a member for 59 years, cut the cake for us.”

Jones said about 80 people attended and added the club had seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years, with more younger members joining.

Club secretary-manager Kendall Jones (left) with friends at the celebration. Photo / Paul Taylor

Live music and festivities were on display. Photo / Paul Taylor

There was plenty of colour at Waipukurau Club's 110th-anniversary celebration. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It is becoming a lot more inclusive and open to moving forward, while keeping the history of the club as well,” she said.

She said new members were welcome to join. It costs $80 a year to be a member.

The club has a bar and kitchen, and a club night on Thursday nights featuring meals, function rooms and snooker tables, along with other facilities.