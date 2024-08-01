A man was initially found seriously injured on State Highway 2 near Waimamaku at 8.47am. He then died at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man was initially found seriously injured on State Highway 2 near Waimamaku at 8.47am. He then died at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have opened an investigation and seized a utility vehicle after a man died on the side of the road in rural Northland.

Police are asking for any information on the man’s death and his movements around 7.45am to 8.45am today. They are also asking for anyone with dashcam footage from the area or anybody who saw a vehicle of interest nearby to come forward.

Officers “secured” a property nearby and then seized a 2024 white double-cab Toyota Hilux utility with large black bull bars on the front and a flat deck on the back, a police spokesman said.

