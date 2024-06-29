Palmer said the group tried ram-raiding the dairy but the steel bars over the shop’s door stopped them. The building’s frontage was badly damaged, he said.

The group abandoned their car and allegedly stole another, Palmer said.

They then carried on to Waihī Beach, another 71km, where they allegedly broke in and stole lollies, ice creams and other items, Palmer said.

The youths continued to Katikati, a 20km drive, where they allegedly stole more alcohol from another shop.

Police spotted the car being driven on the Paeroa-Tāhuna Rd and signalled for the driver to pull over.

The driver allegedly fled from police and a chase ensued, Palmer said.

Police pursued the car towards Hamilton and spiked its tyres just before Puketaha.

The car then veered into a paddock and came to a stop. Police arrested five youths.

“While we have successfully apprehended those involved, our thoughts are with the multiple victims and businesses affected by their behaviour,” Palmer said.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour and will take enforcement action where appropriate to keep our community safe.”

The 16-year-old arrested had multiple burglary, vehicle and driving charges.



