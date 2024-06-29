A group of five youths allegedly went on a crime spree across Waikato and Bay of Plenty last night, stealing alcohol, cigarettes, lollies and ice creams from three stores.
Police arrested the group in Hamilton early this morning. The oldest person allegedly involved was 16 years old.
Sergeant Mike Palmer said the spate of offending began in Leamington, outside Cambridge, at 12.55am.
After allegedly breaking into a liquor store and stealing alcohol and cigarettes, the group drove some 35 kilometres to Morrinsville, where they are alleged to have tried breaking into a dairy.