A woman working for an early childhood provider stole more than $7000 from the organisation, leaving a large ripple effect on the staff and students.
Now, mother of three Lisa Ann McKenzie has been sentenced for the theft, which was only discovered after she left her job as an administrator at Early Education Waikato (EEW) in 2023.
The organisation’s chief executive Edna Frame told Judge Kiriana Tan in the Hamilton District Court she firmly believes McKenzie was responsible for more than $7000.
An audit the company carried out discovered more than $30,000, involving 258 transactions, had gone missing between 2021 and 2023, but police had only been able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that McKenzie was responsible for $7378.40.
“It was deeply cynical and calculated and persistent.
“There was also a large ripple effect on staff and students. McKenzie’s offending undermines the funding integrity of those ECE centres and, as I understand it, the charitable trust which ... it puts the Government tax-payer funding at risk.
“There’s high public interest in the education sector, in particular, being protected from fraudsters.”
‘It’s not just an entity that’s been affected’
Judge Tan told McKenzie the impact of her offending “makes for sad reading”.
“In terms of things that were going on for you, but also the impact of your offending and behaviour on the centre which expands widely in terms of the wider early childhood education community.
“So it’s not simply an entity that has been impacted, but it is the children and their families and your then co-workers and those left to clean matters up.”