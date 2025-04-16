In September 2023, a Westpac rescue Helicopter crashed into Waikato's Mt Pirongia during a rescue mission. Photo / Search and rescue Services Ltd
In September 2023, a Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crashed into Mt Pirongia.
The air ambulance was trying to get close to a patient who needed to be winched out of the bush.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission released its final report today, confirming that the helicopter had been in a ‘vortex ring state’ when it crashed.
A Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crash was caused by a phenomenon called a ‘vortex ring state’, an investigation has found.
The helicopter was trying to get near a patient who needed to be winched out of bush when it crashed in rural Waikato in September 2023.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has today released its final report on the incident, which found that the helicopter almost certainly entered a dangerous aerodynamic condition called a vortex ring state (VRS).
It may be the first-ever recorded accident found to have been directly caused by VRS, the commission said.
TAIC chief investigator of accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam said VRS is a flight condition that causes a helicopter to lose lift and descend rapidly.
The crash:
On September 19, 2023, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew from Hamilton to recover an injured person on Mount Pirongia. On board was a pilot, a crew member, and a paramedic.
The helicopter descended on the windward side of a ridgeline to prepare for a winch rescue. Suddenly, it lost height and crashed through trees into a steep, forested slope, coming to rest severely damaged just 7m upslope from a cliff.
The helicopter’s manufacturer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, has issued a safety notice and is updating its flight manual to include a recommended maximum rate of descent. It has also accepted TAIC’s recommendation to include specific VRS data in the manual.
VRS alerting systems are a new technology that can help pilots avoid entering VRS.
The report has also recommended the Civil Aviation Authority promote discussion at the International Civil Aviation Organisation on requiring VRS alert systems in new helicopters.
In New Zealand, TAIC recommends CAA promote awareness among helicopter pilots of VRS risks and advocate for more detailed information in all helicopter flight manuals.
Kozhuppakalam said all helicopter pilots need to clearly understand how VRS develops and how to avoid or recover from it.
“Flying in mountainous areas presents more challenges, and pilots need to use all available information, not just what they see outside the cockpit.”