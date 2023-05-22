A video has been circulated among "hundreds" of Waikato University students of a student committing an indecent act publicly in the library. Photo / Ross Setford

A student who was filmed committing an indecent act at the University of Waikato’s main library has been suspended while an investigation is conducted.

The video, which was taken late last week, has been viewed by hundreds of students who say they feel “sick and unsafe” in a space that is supposed to haven for studying on campus.

A third-year student at Waikato, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was shocked when her friends told her about the video, which she believes has circulated to hundreds of her peers.

“I would say every other student I know is probably seen the video by [Sunday] because it’s just been getting sent around to everyone because it’s just so, so shocking that no one would have expected it at all,” she told the Herald.

She called the video and act “disgusting”.

“I don’t know what kind of background these people have that have seen it, it could have seriously upset them,” she said. “We all felt very sick from watching it.”

She said she hoped the university would notify the police.

“No one should get away with that,” she said.

“If he was happy to do it just out in the open, like you don’t know how when he’s done it, if he’s done it again, if he’s done it multiple times if he’s done it once he’s going to do it again.

“It seems like there wasn’t any kind of hiding and he was just well in the open, like it wasn’t secretive whatsoever.”

She also hoped Waikato University would offer support to people who might have watched the video or seen the act in person. She said everyone at social events over the weekend was talking about the video, and sharing a mutual disgust.

A spokesperson from the University of Waikato confirmed the man in the library was a student and has since been identified.

“They have been suspended from accessing University facilities while the matter is investigated through our disciplinary process,” the spokesperson said.

They said due to the open nature of the computer labs in the library, it is unknown how many people saw the man or were present at the time.

In response to student concerns regarding extra mental health support for those of may have seen the man and video, the spokesperson said: “The University’s Violence Prevention and broader Student Health services are regularly and widely promoted to students.”

They did not confirm if they were liaising with police on the matter.