Waikato rugby player granted suppression, has one of two charges dropped

The age-group rugby representative had one of two assault charges withdrawn by police when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning. Photo / NZME

A promising young sportsman accused of choking a woman and assaulting a child has had one of his charges withdrawn by police.

The 18-year-old also had interim name suppression continued when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

The sportsman originally faced a charge of assaulting a person in a family relationship by putting pressure on a woman's throat to impede her breathing and assaulting a 1-year-old child after an alleged incident on May 30.

The sportsman's lawyer, Roger Laybourn, said after discussions with police they had agreed to withdraw the charge of strangling a woman if his client could prove he had undertaken counselling.

Laybourn said his client had done that and provided a report from his social worker to Judge Philip Crayton.

He said they would also pursue diversion on the remaining charge.

However, police said they needed a further week to assess the man's suitability for diversion.



As for name suppression, Laybourn requested the suppression be extended until his next appearance at the request of the female victim as it would cause her undue hardship and on a "victim's rights basis".

His client also had no previous convictions.

Judge Crayton agreed to the suppression extension due to the victim's views, the risk of the complainants being re-victimised and also that the accused would seek diversion.

As police need more time to assess diversion, Judge Crayton remanded the accused on further bail to reappear on July 6.