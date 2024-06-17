Sections of State Highway 27, including the SH24/SH27 roundabout, will be closed for three nights.

State Highway 27 in Matamata will be closed for three nights due to road testing.

The testing is necessary ahead of road rehabilitation work, which will take place in October.

Starting on Sunday, June 23, sections of SH27 between Short St and Ratcliffe St, including the SH24/SH27 roundabout, will be affected.

Due to the complexity of the worksite, the road will be fully closed between 8pm and 5.30am, on Sunday, June 23, Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25.

Detours are available.

SH27 Matamata closure June 23-June 25. Graphic / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

No work will take place during the day but there will be temporary traffic management in place and a reduced speed limit of 30km/h.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it understood road closures can be frustrating but they enabled its contractors to get work done efficiently and quickly.

“This means we can restore the road to normal traffic in the shortest time possible,” the agency said.

NZTA thanked people for their patience while the maintenance work is carried out.