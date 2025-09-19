Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waikato real estate salespeople Steven and Scott Mathis, Pete Lissington fined over property disclosure failures

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Two real estate salespeople, and a supervisor, have been fined after necessary inquiries weren't made and disclosed to the purchasers of a property at "real risk" from potential asbestos. Photo / 123RF

Two real estate salespeople, and a supervisor, have been fined after necessary inquiries weren't made and disclosed to the purchasers of a property at "real risk" from potential asbestos. Photo / 123RF

Buyers of a lifestyle property have been left with a house they “can’t even live in“, can’t get insurance on, and have been told by the Waikato District Council needs to be pulled down.

Now, real estate professionals involved in the 2022 sale have been found to have engaged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save