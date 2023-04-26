Waikato police have seized six vehicles allegedly involved in illegal street racing. Photo / Supplied

Waikato police have seized six vehicles that were involved in a large illegal street racing meet-up in Hamilton.

At around 12.50am on Saturday, April 15 police were called to Pardoa Boulevard in Chartwell after receiving reports of vehicles driving dangerously, multiple vehicles doing burnouts, people partaking in anti-social behaviour, and a person firing a paintball gun at a CCTV camera.

A police spokesperson said the group fled before Police arrived, and headed to a second location, near Collins and Ohaupo roads.

“Police arrived and arrested four people for disorderly behaviour. Officers went on to issue 37 infringements, and impound one vehicle,” they said.

Hamilton police's Operation Shadow has been targeting street racing for years, including in August 2021, when this photo was taken.

Police went on to execute six search warrants in relation to the offending, which led to the six cars being impounded.

“Information from the public is invaluable in gathering evidence to obtain warrants to seize vehicles involved in illegal start racing,” says Waikato road policing manager Inspector Tim Anderson.

”While Police may not be able to respond to all reports of anti-social road use when it happens, officers will use evidence and information from the public to make inquiries after the fact and seize cars when necessary.”

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the identity of the drivers and charges.

Police reminded people to not put themselves at risk if they came across illegal street racing or dangerous driving.

“Call 111, and relay as much detail as you can, especially number plates if possible.”

Information could also always be given via 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800555 111.







