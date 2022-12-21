Waikato police seize $37,000 from a gang member’s cannabis sale

Police confirmed they’d seized a total of $37,180, made from selling cannabis. Photo / Getty Images

A Waikato gang member has lost tens of thousands of dollars to police after selling cannabis, as part of a local police operation.

Police confirmed they’d seized a total of $37,180 from a Mongrel Mob member, who had made the money from the drug sale.

It was seized under the Criminal Proceeds Act 2009, as part of local police operation Typhoon - which targets criminal activities within Waikato.

The operation took place between July and September 2020, on December 7 this year the Hamilton High Court granted the forfeiture of the money.

Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay said the Waikato and Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit will continue to focus on disrupting gang activity in the region.

Police confirmed they’d seized a total of $37,180 from a Mongrel Mob member, who had made the money from the drug sale. Photo / NZME

This along with organised criminal activity, which “harms the community”.

“This is part of ongoing work by the Asset Recovery Unit to hold to account anyone who wishes to profit from crime and cause harm and distress to our communities through the sale of drugs or the theft of property,” said Kay, who oversees the unit.

“Police are seeking help from the community to identify illicit proceeds of crime.”

Anybody who has information to assist the police is encouraged to contact them through their local police station or by dialling 105.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.