Waikato police recover ‘haul’ of property believed to be linked to six burglaries

Waikato Herald
Waikato Police have recovered a “haul” of property they believe is linked to six burglaries and are now seeking the owners of the items.

According to a police statement, Tactical Crime Unit staff were making inquiries at a Hamilton property on Monday in relation to recent burglaries when they spotted a vehicle in the driveway with what they believe was an altered number plate. They allege the vehicle was stolen the night before.

Items found at the address included the vehicle, car keys, multiple power tools, a laptop, gaming console and black Giant mountain e-bike.

Police also found a wooden toy gun, which they say resembled a sawn-off firearm.

A 34-year-old was arrested and has since appeared in Hamilton District Court facing multiple counts of receiving stolen property and one of breaching home detention.

Police are now working to find the owners of the property including the e-bike which has several distinctive features.

If you recognise this bike and are the owner - please get in touch with Waikato Police on 105 quoting file number 240728/9154.

