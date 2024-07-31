The Black Ferns women's sevens side has struck gold in Paris, and an autopsy is underway on the remains of who police believe is Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Waikato Police have recovered a “haul” of property they believe is linked to six burglaries and are now seeking the owners of the items.

According to a police statement, Tactical Crime Unit staff were making inquiries at a Hamilton property on Monday in relation to recent burglaries when they spotted a vehicle in the driveway with what they believe was an altered number plate. They allege the vehicle was stolen the night before.

Items found at the address included the vehicle, car keys, multiple power tools, a laptop, gaming console and black Giant mountain e-bike.

Police also found a wooden toy gun, which they say resembled a sawn-off firearm.