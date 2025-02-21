The Waikato officer was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court last week on charges of injuring with reckless disregard and wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice. The charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.
The alleged assault occurred on June 8 last year in Hamilton.
Court documents state the complainant suffered three fractured left ribs and a fractured left elbow.
The officer is then accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by “submitting a tactical options report that intentionally misrepresented the force” used during the arrest to avoid being investigated and prosecuted, documents state.
At the hearing, the officer was remanded without entering a plea and ordered to reappear in court later this month.
NZME’s Open Justice sent several questions to police about the incident, including whether the officer had been placed on paid leave or was still working.