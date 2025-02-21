Court documents state the complainant suffered three fractured left ribs and a fractured left elbow.

The officer is then accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by “submitting a tactical options report that intentionally misrepresented the force” used during the arrest to avoid being investigated and prosecuted, documents state.

At the hearing, the officer was remanded without entering a plea and ordered to reappear in court later this month.

NZME’s Open Justice sent several questions to police about the incident, including whether the officer had been placed on paid leave or was still working.

A spokesman said police were unable to confirm this.

“As the matter is currently before the courts and interim suppression orders are in place, police are unable to comment at this time.

“Police have the same obligations as any employer and cannot comment on specific employment matters. However, we can confirm an internal employment process is under way and ongoing.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been notified, he said.

Police declined to comment on the status of the complainant and whether he had since made a full recovery.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.