Waikato police officer charged after allegedly fracturing man’s ribs and elbow during arrest, filing false report

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Waikato police officer has been accused of filing a false report after allegedly injuring a man during an arrest.

A police officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly fracturing a man’s ribs and elbow during an arrest and then filing a false report about what took place.

The Waikato officer was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court last week on charges of injuring with reckless disregard and wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice. The charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

The alleged assault occurred on June 8 last year in Hamilton.

Court documents state the complainant suffered three fractured left ribs and a fractured left elbow.

The officer is then accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by “submitting a tactical options report that intentionally misrepresented the force” used during the arrest to avoid being investigated and prosecuted, documents state.

At the hearing, the officer was remanded without entering a plea and ordered to reappear in court later this month.

NZME’s Open Justice sent several questions to police about the incident, including whether the officer had been placed on paid leave or was still working.

A spokesman said police were unable to confirm this.

“As the matter is currently before the courts and interim suppression orders are in place, police are unable to comment at this time.

“Police have the same obligations as any employer and cannot comment on specific employment matters. However, we can confirm an internal employment process is under way and ongoing.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been notified, he said.

Police declined to comment on the status of the complainant and whether he had since made a full recovery.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.

