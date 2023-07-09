Waikato police have arrested eight teenagers after a ram raid at a Hinuera petrol station. Photo / File

Police have arrested eight teenagers following a ram raid at a rural Waikato petrol station.

The group, travelling in two cars, were spiked and stopped by police in Tatuanui - 40km away from the Hinuera service station they smashed into.

“Road spikes were deployed near Tatuanui township and the two cars came to a stop without incident,” a police spokesperson said.

“A significant amount of stolen property was recovered from the two vehicles.”

Police were alerted to the ram raid around 6.45am and then a short while later an officer spotted the vehicles travelling along State Highway 27 towards Waharoa Rd.

The group were made up of five males and three females between the ages of 14 and 16.

“This was outstanding work by our staff,” said Inspector Mike Henwood, Eastern Waikato Area Commander.

”Not only were they able to apprehend a large group of offenders almost immediately following the burglary, they have also recovered stolen property which can now be returned to its rightful owners.”