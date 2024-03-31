Scotty the Tyrannosaurus Rex pictured will be at the Six Extinctions exhibition at the Waikato Museum from April to July. Photo / Waikato Museum

A journey into prehistoric life 485 million years ago will be showcased at the Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato.

Deadly prehistoric predators, replica fossils, and a life-sized cast of the largest Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, will feature in the upcoming Six Extinctions exhibition, one of the museum’s largest ever.

The main man of the exhibition, Scotty the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, recreates the replica of the most complete fossil of its kind. It is 13 metres long, and 4 metres high. It was found in 1991 by paleontologists in Canada.

The life-sized cast of Scotty represents the Cretaceous period that ended 66 million years ago when a 10km wide asteroid hit Earth.

The exhibition includes the top predators of each geological period and an explanation of what caused their demise.

The exhibition will also feature Dunkleosteus, a giant armored fish that terrorised the seas, Inostrancevia which is a tiger-sized saber-toothed beast, and Postosuchus which was a huge crocodile-like carnivorous reptile.

Six Extinctions explores the five previous mass extinction events, including the sixth and current extinction crisis of climate change, the first caused by humans.

Director of museum and arts, Liz Cotton, said the death of dinosaurs was the most famous extinction.

“[The death of dinosaurs] is one of the five catastrophic events that have decimated life on Earth so far.

“Six extinctions is an eye-opening experience, and we encourage Hamiltonians to take the opportunity to learn more about our planet’s past and what they can do about the current climate crisis.”

Large mural artworks of prehistoric life, replica fossils, skeleton and skulls casts, and realistic models of extinct animals would also be featured at the exhibition.

Cotton said the museum was excited to share the exhibition with the community.

“We cannot wait to share this phenomenal exhibition with Hamilton and visitors from further afield.

“Whether you’re a T. rex fan or curious about megafauna, Six Extinctions will be a captivating experience. It’s the perfect outing for the upcoming school holidays.”

The Six Extinctions exhibition opens to the public on April 12, and advance tickets can be purchased now via the Waikato Museum website.

The exhibition is produced by Australia’s Gondwana Studios, and it will be open at Waikato Museum from April 12 to July 21.

