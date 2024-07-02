Due to her underdeveloped lungs, Isabella was intubated and ventilated.
After 84 days, Wiggins was able to take her baby home.
Isabella failed to gain weight, despite a feeding tube and high-calorie baby formula.
She struggled with breathing and would go blue, cough and gag.
Isabella was born with Noonan syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the heart and growth. The syndrome was picked up at Wiggins’ 12-week scan and one of her older children also has it she knew what to expect.
Initially, it was thought that the syndrome and prematurity combined were at the root of Isabella’s health issues.
Isabella was readmitted to hospital in June and November 2016 and January 2017.
On the third admission, she was 10-and-a-half months old and weighed just 3.88kg. Her medical notes state she was “looking emaciated” and “cachetic”; she was physically wasting away.
Isabella was admitted for the last time on September 22 2017.
She was “very unwell” and “clearly was in severe decline”.
“I was originally told Isabella had a grade four [severe] brain haemorrhage - I was told this while being shown brain scans,” she told the Herald.
“Following this, two doctors told me the brain haemorrhage never happened. I then started seeing ‘birth asphyxia’ on Isabella’s medical records, and this is what was put on her death certificate.”
The death certificate said Isabella died from perinatal asphyxia - a lack of oxygen at birth which had caused a brain injury; epilepsy, chronic lung disease and cerebral palsy - combined with respiratory failure and “extreme failure to grow”.
Wiggins felt uneasy with the conflicting information and after taking advice, filed a claim with ACC around her maternity care
He was in “no doubt” that her death was the result of a specific chain of events.
“The ventilation strategy was incorrect, and despite several days of respiratory distress whilst on the ventilator, no changes were made to allow her to breathe more comfortably.
“This resulted in significant cardiovascular instability resulting in the intraventricular haemorrhage... The intraventricular haemorrhage therefore resulted in poor feeding due to neurological injury, and the beginning of the pathway to cerebral palsy.”
Respiratory failure and malnourishment followed - and killed her.
“There are many reasons for Isabella’s outcome, but I believe that the process started with her early birth,” Patel’s report states.
“This in itself should not have been an issue … but the mode of ventilation resulted in an intraventricular haemorrhage and neurological injury.”
Patel also highlighted issues in Isabella’s care after her first hospital discharge and identified several times where transferring her to Starship Children’s Hospital was discussed but never actioned.
“There were many times when there were indications to transfer her to a tertiary paediatric unit for assessment of her poor growth but this did not occur,” Patel noted.
“It is unfortunate that she never was transferred to Starship Hospital where I believe her reflux and nutrition would have been assessed and managed appropriately ... the growth was so poor for such long a time, that I believe most general paediatricians would have sent her away for specialist gastroenterology assessment far earlier.”
Wiggins was devastated by Patel’s report.
“The report was an incredible shock to me, I feel so sick even thinking of it - it’s a nightmare come true,” she said.
“I don’t know how this could happen, my little girl Isabella deserved so much better than this.”
A senior HDC investigator assured Wiggins the expert had started to write the report, but she could not say when it would be complete.
“I appreciate that this causes further delays in our process,” they said.
The investigator contacted Wiggins again last week with a further update.
“We have received and reviewed the clinical advice report back from the independent expert advisor,” she said.
“The next step in our process will be drafting a provisional decision which I will be assisting the Deputy Commissioner with. Once the provisional decision report is ready to be sent out, I will let you know.
“I appreciate that this has been a long process to date, and we greatly appreciate your ongoing patience.”
“I want justice for my little girl, I want accountability,” she said.
“I can see why other people probably give up, but I feel like I can’t. I need to keep doing this for her.
“And another reason I don’t want to give up is because it could help other families … I would hate to see another family go through this.”
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz