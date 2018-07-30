The woman had managed to drive from Morrinsville to Te Awamutu at nearly four times the breath alcohol limit.

A woman managed to drive 70km across the Waikato nearly four times the legal alcohol limit with her two kids in the car.

And Waikato police are now praising the member of the public who spotted the woman's Suzuki Swift driving erratically near Te Awamutu.

Police said they were first alerted to the woman's poor driving on State Highway 3.

A short time later the car was stopped and inside was an alleged drunk 28-year-old woman with two children in the car.

"The car had amazingly made it all the way from Morrinsville," they wrote on their Facebook page.

The woman blew 917mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

A police sergeant told the Herald there was very good information provided from concerned members of the public.

"There had been a number of calls about her driving and there was evidence she had crashed the car at least once on the journey," he said.

Given the high reading, she was charged with driving with an excess breath alcohol level and neglect of the children.

"Big thumbs up to that member of the public for following and calling us and of course well done to team blue for getting her off the road before anything worse happened," the police Facebook post said.