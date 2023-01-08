Police are seeking sightings of this vehicle, which belonged to the meter reader who was attacked in Kihikihi on January 5. Photo / NZ Police

Police have issued a plea for sightings of two cars after a meter reader was found critically injured in Waikato.

The man was discovered on Oliver Street in Kihikihi with critical head injuries on January 5 and he remains in hospital.

The man’s car, a red Daihatsu Terios, was stolen from Oliver St and found on fire about 16km away on Kawhia Rd, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

Police today issued a plea for sightings of the Daihatsu and a separate car - a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220.

“Both vehicles are believed to have travelled the route pictured, between Kihikihi and Tihiroa, on the afternoon of 5 January and Police are keen for more information about the vehicles’ movements,” Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said today.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling that route between 4:30pm and 8pm on Thursday 5 January to come forward,” he said.

“We are particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage, or if anyone who lives along that route has CCTV footage that may be of use to police.”